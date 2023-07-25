LaSalle-Windsor Stingers bound for Special Olympics championship

The LaSalle-Windsor Stingers are one of only three Canadian teams heading to the 2023 Special Olympics North America Softball championship in September.

It comes after the team took home the gold medal in the tournament’s D Division last year – but players say it’s not about winning.

“On this team, we have fun,” said Matt Cormier, the Stingers’ catcher. “It’s nice when you do win, but we like to just keep playing.”

Cormier and his 13 teammates are in the midst of fundraising for their trip to the championship, which is held in Lynchburg, Virginia.

This past weekend the team held a corn hole tournament and each weekend coach Doug Romanek and his son sell paintings at the Downtown Windsor Farmer’s market.

Romanek says the team’s even stronger heading into this year’s tournament.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if we actually get bumped up in division,” he said, adding, “Watching the Stingers play is an incredibly uplifting experience.”

When they’re not cheering each other on from the dugout, Romanek said they’re cheering on their opponents.

“Other teams were coming over asking ‘can we get your autographs?’ Other coaches saying can you autograph this ball so we can put it in our clubhouse to show what a good team is supposed to do?”

For the players, that’s what baseball is all about.

Having fun, making friends and making sure everyone goes home having had a positive experience.

Winning, like they did last year, is just a bonus.

“I like it for the memory,” said player Max Vigneux. “I’m just looking forward to going down there and representing the province.”