LaSalle woman, 99, reunites with 102-year-old sister from New York

For 99-year-old Gertrude Alfonso, the keys to a long life are pretty straightforward — eat healthy, always be grateful for your loved ones and hold your faith close to your heart.

But if you still need more proof that her advice may be worth heeding, just know that her secrets run through the family.

Alfonso lives with her 67-year-old daughter Rachel, her son-in-law Dave and grandson Daniel in their LaSalle, Ont., home. This week, members of her extended family from the U.S. are visiting her for the first time since before the pandemic.

Among those family members are her sister — who is about to turn 102 years old.

"I'm very happy seeing her again," Alfonso said, while sitting next to her older sister Alejandra Benedito.

According to Alfonso, the pair lived a "very simple life" as children, going to church every Sunday. They also lived through World War Two.

When comparing her life as a child to what she sees children experiencing today, Alfonso said there's pros and cons to both.

"When we were young, we didn't have this food that's in this generation," said Alfonso, referring to the processed foods that are commonly found in grocery stores today.

"But I would advise you to enjoy and be thankful for the new technology that you're enjoying right now. You can talk to relatives way back in (a different) province."

For Benedito, her secret to living a long life is highly personal for her.

"Trust in the Lord. Always acknowledge Him," the 102-year-old said.

Over the five years since the sisters have last seen each other, Alfonso said she's seen a significant difference in Benedito's condition.

"She was in her right mind back then. But this time, she is very forgetful. She is asking the same question every hour,” Alfonso said.

While speaking to CTV News on Wednesday, Alfonso said she's deaf in one ear and experiencing significant blindness. Meanwhile, Benedito also struggles to hear.

"I'm happy that they can see one another," said 69-year-old Cristina Benedito who brought her 102-year-old mother from New York.

"They've been together for 100 years so it's nice that they still get along."

For Cristine, the cross-border separation of the pandemic has made her want to make more frequent trips to Canada now that COVID-19 restrictions have relaxed.

She added that time is becoming more precious as the days go by and it's important to cherish the time she has left with her mother and aunt.

"Family is the most important thing in life," said Cristina. "We'd love for them to be with one another more often."

Alfonso turned 99 earlier this month. Benedito will turn 102 on May 2.