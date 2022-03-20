LaSalle woman found dead; police identify husband as suspect

LaSalle police say a 34-year-old woman was found dead in a home on Sugarwood Crescent and are searching for her husband, who they believe jumped off the Ambassador Bridge.

The LaSalle Police Service Criminal Investigation and Forensic Units, and the Ontario Provincial Police Forensic Unit launched a homicide investigation in the 1400 block in Sugarwood Crescent.

Police say Amanda Lyons, 34, was found deceased inside the residence by LaSalle officers.

Officers were called to the home just before 7:30 a.m. on Saturday to check on the well-being of the occupants. When the officers arrived on scene, police say they located the woman deceased inside the residence.

During the investigation, police say a suspect was identified as the female's husband, 34-year-old Blair Lyons.

Officers say his vehicle was located early Saturday morning abandoned on the Ambassador Bridge and they believe there is evidence that he jumped from the bridge into the Detroit River.

LaSalle Fire Service, Windsor Police Service and RCC Trenton Search and Rescue were immediately dispatched to search the Detroit River for Blair, however he has not been located and his whereabouts are not known at this time.

Blair Lyons is described as a 34-year-old white man with short dark brown hair, short dark brown facial hair, brown eyes and a tattoo on his left shoulder. If Blair Lyons is seen or located officers say please contact the LaSalle Police Service immediately.

“We would like to reassure the public that there is no risk to public safety and ask that everyone avoid the area as we conduct our investigation. We also ask that everyone respects the family's privacy during this very difficult time,” said a news release from police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LaSalle Police Service at 519-969-5210, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.