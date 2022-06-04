LaSalle woman's luxury picnic business idea leads to partnership with Essex County winery

What started as a simple business idea by a LaSalle, Ont. woman has led to collaboration with a local winery.

Her business takes the concept of an outdoor picnic and gives it an upgrade, allowing customers to purchase a high-end picnic at a location of their choosing.

But thanks to a recent partnership, Proper Picnics founder Ceana Ussoletti has been able to offer luxury beachside picnic experiences at Sprucewood Shores Estate Winery.

After taking part in "something similar to a luxury picnic" in New York five years ago, Ussoletti launched Proper Picnics in May 2021 — at a time when indoor gatherings were restricted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We had the stay-at-home order so there wasn't really a safe place to go. So being able to gather outside with certain groups of people, it really opened up the door for picnics," she said.

"You could gather with family and close friends. I think that's really what kicked off Proper Picnics."

Within days, she said, the business boomed. Customers were clamouring for an outdoor experience that was completely unique.

Ussoletti added she likely would've launched the business anyway, even if the COVID-19 pandemic never emerged. But the restrictions likely accelerated its success.

In the fall, ahead of picnic season, Sprucewood Shores Estate Winery reached out to Proper Picnics.

"One of our owners saw her setup at his neighbor's house and thought that is what we need at the winery," said regional manager Melanie Mason, adding Spurcewood Shores is Ontario's only beachfront winery.

"We already have been doing picnic baskets for years here. This is just a chance for us to do a more elevated experience for people who want to truly enjoy our property.

Victoria Marsella, who booked a Proper Picnic at Sprucewood Shores along with Fina Pirrone and Olivia Marsella, said she had never experienced a beachside luxury picnic experience prior to Saturday.

"It's nice because you can enjoy it on a weekend with friends or you can tailor it to whatever venue or event. It's very unique," said Marsella.

For Pirrone, the outdoor luxury picnic experience gives people something new to do in the region.

"It gets people out to see the wineries because we have such beautiful wineries out here," said Pirrone.

Despite the winery partnership, Proper Picnics is continuing to offer luxury picnics to customers at other locations, such as local parks or their own backyard.

But Ussoletti said she's just grateful for the success she's had so far and hopes to inspire others into turning their business ideas into reality.

"Put aside any fears you may have of what other people think," advised Ussoletti.

"If you're passionate and you'll truly enjoy it, then there's no reason that you shouldn't pursue it."