LaSalle woman wins $1 million with scratch ticket

A LaSalle woman is $1 million richer after winning one of the top prizes with an instant scratch ticket.

Florianne Fournier won the $1-million prize with Instant Ultimate.

As she begins to enjoy her $1-million windfall, the people of Ontario are also benefiting from the sale of the $100 Instant Ultimate game. OLG says 100 per cent of profits generated from sales of Instant Ultimate and OLG products, are reinvested into Ontario.

Instant Ultimate was available for $100 a play with 40 $1 million top prizes drawn on December 31, 2022. The odds of winning any prize were 1 in 3.55.

The winning ticket was purchased at Zehrs on Malden Road in Windsor.