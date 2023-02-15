LaSalle woman wins $1 million with scratch ticket
CTV Windsor Multi-Skilled Journalist / Digital Lead
Melanie Borrelli
A LaSalle woman is $1 million richer after winning one of the top prizes with an instant scratch ticket.
Florianne Fournier won the $1-million prize with Instant Ultimate.
As she begins to enjoy her $1-million windfall, the people of Ontario are also benefiting from the sale of the $100 Instant Ultimate game. OLG says 100 per cent of profits generated from sales of Instant Ultimate and OLG products, are reinvested into Ontario.
Instant Ultimate was available for $100 a play with 40 $1 million top prizes drawn on December 31, 2022. The odds of winning any prize were 1 in 3.55.
The winning ticket was purchased at Zehrs on Malden Road in Windsor.
-
Students and staff concerned with speeding at school near Brentwood Bay, B.C.Students and staff are concerned about drivers speeding through a school zone in the Tsartlip First Nation just north of Brentwood Bay, B.C., despite years of complaints.
-
'Everybody loves it': Pet therapy program returns to YEG Edmonton International AirportThe popular pet therapy program has returned to the YEG Edmonton International Airport.
-
Iconic Toronto restaurant clears the air following rumours of shutdownWhat was meant to be a love letter to Toronto – a see you later, not a teary-eyed goodbye– turned into an emotional upheaval from the city when an iconic restaurant posted an unintentionally cryptic message on Valentine’s Day.
-
Calgary police stop sedan travelling 123 km/h in 50 km/h zoneCalgary police are using an example of excessive speeding from the weekend to warn drivers to slow down on city streets.
-
Mental health in the spotlight at WRPS board meetingMental health concerns were discussed at Wednesday’s Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) board meeting, where the police chief says they respond to a minimum of 3,000 mental health-specific calls annually.
-
'He's been driven out': CAO who helped guide newly elected council shockingly resignsAfter just over two years on the job, Central Elgin (CE) chief administrative officer (CAO) Paul Shipway has shockingly resigned.
-
Pilot program offering more respite opportunities launches in WindsorA new program is merging respite services with hospitality.
-
Alberta NDP promises health teams to improve access to family physiciansNDP Leader Rachel Notley says if her party forms government after the spring election, its goal would be for a million or more Albertans to be able to see their family doctor within a day or two near where they live.
-
Anonymous UBC student hides over 100 gift cards across campusAn anonymous student at UBC is helping spread some joy during stressful times for students, by hiding gift cards across campus.