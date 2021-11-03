Last call for iconic Prince Albert's Diner as owners announce closing after 25 years

There may have been "No Diner Finer" anywhere but after 25 years, the iconic Prince Albert’s Diner will be closing.

Brother and sister Bill Spigos and Betsy Gallo have been running the landmark diner on Richmond Row since 1996 but now they say it’s “time to go.”

“Was it the best 25 years of our lives? Absolutely!!! A 25 year goal was set, our goal was met and now it's our time to go,” wrote the pair on the diner’s Facebook page.

The diner will be closing in a month and the pair say they will be taking the name with them.

“We are honoured to be able to say we had a landmark in London.”

While the duo may be ready for a change, based on the response online many Londoners are not ready to see their favourite diner go.

“You will be missed. Thanks for all the years,” commented Sue Kirkpatrick.

Others took the time to reminisce about their experiences at the eatery.

“Oh, the many memories I have of Prince Albert’s! So many late night hangs with friends and plates of poutine and chocolate banana friends. Best memory of all? I met the man I would go on to marry there in March of 1992,” commented Hazel Millar on Facebook.

Known for their milkshakes and twists on staple diner food Prince Albert’s was a place for people of all walks of life.

“We don’t know what the future holds for Prince Al’s, but NO DINER FINER will never disappear,” wrote Bill and Betsy.

You can see their full statement below: