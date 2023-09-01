Last call for legal drinking at Vancouver beaches
The unofficial end of summer will bring an official end to a pilot project allowing booze on Vancouver beaches.
After Labour Day, drinking at Jericho Beach, Spanish Banks, Locarno Beach, Second Beach, Kitsilano Beach, Trout Lake Beach and New Brighton Beach will once again be illegal.
"Throughout the summer, residents and visitors have enjoyed the opportunity to drink alcohol at seven beaches as part of a temporary initiative to test responsible consumption of alcohol at suitable locations in the city," a reminder form the Vancouver Park Board sent out Friday said.
A review of the pilot which will assess factors like safety and cleanliness will be done, with a report and recommendations set to come to the board at an unspecified date in the future.
Alcohol is allowed in 31 city parks year-round – with a number of caveats, the park board noted. Imbibing is only allowed between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. in designated areas of the parks and glass bottles are prohibited. Information about locations where drinking is permitted is availble online.
