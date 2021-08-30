Last living member of '48 London Majors championship team passes away
The last living member from the 1948 London Majors championship baseball team has passed away.
According to his wife, Peigi, Jack Fairs passed away Monday morning having just celebrated his 98th birthday on August 22.
According to the London Sports Hall of Fame, Fairs worked at the University of Western Ontario for over half a century as a teacher, mentor, researcher and coach.
He retired in 1988 but still continued to coach squash at his alma mater where he was professor emeritus of kinesiology.
The 1948 London Majors greatest victory was winning the National Baseball Congress Championship against the Fort Wayne General Electrics from Indiana, U.S.
The same team is the only Canadian team to ever defeat the U.S. to win this very prestigious championship. Two plaques were just erected at Labatt Memorial Park to commemorate their victory over the Fort Wayne General Electrics.
The Majors are deeply saddened by the passing of Jack Fairs. Jack was a part of the 1948 championship team. Fairs was 98 years old.
Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends and teammates. pic.twitter.com/VeVpnrL4qy
