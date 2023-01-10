Last man accused in Ryan Babineau's death in a Barrie apartment stands trial

Warning: Details in this article may be disturbing to some readers.

The trial for the last man accused of killing a Barrie, Ont. man in 2019, Abad Shire, got underway Tuesday with the Crown presenting evidence surrounding the death of Ryan Babineau.

Shire, 28, sat next to his lawyer in ankle restraints as the jury of six men and six women heard witness testimony from Barrie police forensic investigators.

The officers told the court they observed blood stains and patterns in and around 30-year-old Babineau's Dunlop Street East apartment the day he died.

During opening submissions, the Crown told the jury witnesses would testify Babineau had been doing drugs with others on Nov. 16, 2019, when Shire and Cory Greavette stabbed him in the chest, legs, back and face, resulting in more than 60 stab wounds and lacerations.

The Crown noted it would outline why the two men visited the victim's home that morning during the trial.

Back in June, a third man, Tyler Wren, was sentenced to five years in jail for his role in Babineau's death. Wren pleaded guilty to being an accessory after-the-fact to murder. He has seven months left on his sentence after being credited with time served in custody.

Greavette pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter and was sentenced to nine years in jail minus time served. He has more than four years remaining on his sentence.

Shire is on trial for second-degree murder. All three were initially charged in 2019 with first-degree murder in Babineau's death.

The trial is scheduled to run for three weeks, and continues Wednesday with more forensic evidence.

The allegations against the accused have yet to be proven in court.