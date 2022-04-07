Last minute funding will keep Salvation Army's addiction recovery centre operational

A unique program in London to help people cope with addiction will be keeping its doors open for another year.

The Salvation Army's Recovery Community Centre (RCC) program will receive bridge funding from its Ontario divisional headquarters, allowing 26 residents who live at the Wellington Street Centre of Hope to stay.

There were concerns the facility would have to close last month because of a lack of money. The funds from the organization's headquarters will arrive April 18 and allow the program to operate until March of 2023.

The program requires roughly $700,000 to operate on an annual basis.

“We are very grateful for this bridge funding as our Recovery Community Centre program is essential in helping individuals with their addictions recovery,” said Glenn van Gulik, divisional secretary for public relations, with the Salvation Army. “Our primary goal is to continue to be an innovative partner in London and support our community’s most vulnerable.”

The RCC program started as a pilot project in 2020 and offers those in recovery long-term housing and support programs.

Since then, 43 per cent of participants successfully transitioned back into the community and 24 per cent found employment. Eighty-two per cent of people in the program successfully achieved at least 30 days of sobriety.