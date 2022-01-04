'Last-minute lockdowns' irk small business owners

A bar in downtown Sault Ste. Marie is taking a time-out as COVID-19 continues to impact the food and beverage service sector. The owners of Shooters Downstairs Lounge said the decision to shut down was made before the latest round of provincial restrictions.

Manager Rebecca Sawyer said that decision turned out for the best with the Ontario government announcing new restrictions set to go into effect this week, including a ban on indoor dining.

Sawyer said the take-out and delivery model doesn't work for entertainment venues that rely on a live music and dance crowd, saying Shooters will stay closed until restrictions begin to ease again.

"It was just a smarter choice for us to take the loss right now instead of consistently losing, hoping for something new to happen or hoping for something better to come along with regard to the governmental help," she said, adding businesses need more notice about changes to pandemic restrictions.

"Everything is great, everything is good-to-go and then 'poof' here we are again. I really think their delivery of the message at the last minute all the time adds to a lot of the frustration."

Sault Chamber of Commerce CEO Rory Ring agrees, saying immediate support for small businesses should accompany announcements by the government of new restrictions.

"That's one of the things that's very difficult for businesses that are impacted by these lockdowns to navigate," Ring said. "It's hard enough to deal with some of the application processes with government in a non-pandemic situation."

Jesse Evans, a local DJ who works karaoke nights at Shooters, said he's hoping for a swift return to normal.

"I haven't been able to do what I love as far as DJ'ing and karaoke at all outside of when the bar has been operating here," said Evans. "All of my gigs, as far as weddings and other parties, have dried up for the past two years."

Evans said the entertainment sector needs more government support to make it through the pandemic.

"I don't think there's been enough for DJs and the entertainment industry in general," said Evans. "We rely on the spaces that have been closed, and we've been forgotten."

Ring, meantime, said the cancellation of indoor dining announced by the province will be especially felt in the north, where outdoor dining is just not practical during the winter.