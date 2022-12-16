Last minute push needed for annual Business Cares Food Drive
With only four days left in the 23rd annual Business Cares Food Drive, organizers say donations of food and money are down from last year.
"We’ve seen donations drop by about 20 per cent," says Wayne Dunn, a founder of the food drive.
"I’m hoping Londoners will make a last minute push because the need has gone up at the London Food Bank."
In fact, Jane Roy, a co-executive director at the London Food Bank says the need has never been higher.
"We’re seeing 42 hundred families every month at the food bank," says Roy. "And because of the economy there are a lot of people that we are seeing for the first time."
Dunn says Londoners along with the business community have always come through for the campaign and he’s hoping that this year will be no different.
In 2021, the campaign was able to collect 588 thousand pounds of food for needy families in the community.
Dunn adds, "We understand it’s tough for everyone out there and we are asking that if you can give, please do what you can."
If you was like to help, a food or monetary donation can be made at the Agriplex at the Western Fair District before Wednesday or you visit their website.
