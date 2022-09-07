Last Saanich police officer injured in bank shooting released from hospital

A Saanich, B.C., police officer who was seriously injured in a shootout at a bank more than two months ago was released from hospital Wednesday.

The officer is a member of the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team (GVERT) and was the last of six officers to be released from hospital following the shooting.

The officer will continue his recovery at home, some 71 days after being admitted to hospital.

"Police, fire, paramedics, health-care workers and of course family and friends all gathered this morning outside the Victoria General Hospital to send him off," said Saanich police in a statement Wednesday.

On June 28, officers were called to a Bank of Montreal branch on Shelbourne Street in Saanich for reports of two armed men taking hostages at the bank.

When police arrived, a shootout occurred, leaving both suspects dead and six GVERT officers injured.

Outside the bank, police also found explosive devices inside of a parked car that was linked to the suspects.

Three of the injured officers were members of the Victoria Police Department, while three were from the Saanich Police Department.

The two shooting suspects were later identified as twin brothers Mathew and Isaac Auchterlonie, 22, of Duncan, B.C.

A now-deleted Instagram account belonging to Isaac showed the brothers had an interest in guns, the wilderness, and shared anti-government and anti-vaccine opinions.

The account also had videos of the brothers shooting rifles in the woods, and featured several clips from a documentary about a bank shootout in North Hollywood in 1997.

At one point, Mathew had also tried to join the Canadian Army, but did not pass an aptitude test, according to a Canadian Armed forces spokesperson.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crimes Unit is leading the investigation into the brazen daylight shooting.