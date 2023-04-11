Late afternoon collision takes out street light in northwest London, Ont.

A late afternoon crash snarled traffic in northwest London after a vehicle struck a street light on Tuesday afternoon.

As drivers were making their commute home on Tuesday afternoon, a single vehicle crash occurred at Wonderland Road and Aldersbrook Road.

Northbound and southbound traffic was reduced to one lane as emergency crews attended the scene, and while lanes have reopened, drivers should expect some delays in the area.

The collision took out a street light that crossed multiple lanes of Wonderland Road.

Fire crews have cleared the scene.

Police said no injuries were reported.

— With files from CTV News London’s Kristylee Varley