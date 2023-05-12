iHeartRadio

Late evening fire in London


One person was a taken to hospital after London fire crews responded to a blaze at an apartment complex on Whitney street Thursday evening.

Fire officials were called to the scene around 9:30 p.m.

The fire was contained to a second floor unit of a three storey walk-up.

There was an initial report that two people were still inside the unit when crews arrived.

There is no confirmation on how the fire started or a damage estimate. 

