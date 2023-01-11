iHeartRadio

'Late for a meeting': Essex County OPP bust driver going over double speed limit


Police say he was driving 126 kilometres per hour in a 60 km/hr zone on Manning Road in Lakeshore, Ont. (Source: OPP)

Essex County OPP say they stopped a driver travelling over double the posted speed limit in Lakeshore.

The 27-year-old Windsor driver was stopped on Manning Road for stunt driving.

Police say he was driving 126 kilometres per hour in a 60 km/hr zone and told the officer he was late for a meeting.

He was issued a 30-day license suspension and 14-day vehicle impoundment.

