‘Late for skiing?’ 19-year-old from London, Ont. charged with stunt driving

A 19-year-old driver from London is facing a stunt driving charge after they were allegedly clocked in at 135 km/h in a 60 km/h zone while on the way to go ski in Collingwood, Ont., Huron County OPP said.

The driver was charged with stunt driving.

“Driver WAS on the way to Collingwood skiing,” OPP said on Twitter.

Police said the vehicle was impounded for 14 days and the licence will be seized for 30 days.