'Late for the party': Driver, 18, clocked going nearly 200 km/h down GTA highway

An 18-year-old driver allegedly caught going almost 200 km/h down a Toronto area highway attempted to explain their speed by telling cops they were “late for a party," according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

The driver was stopped on the Queen Elizabeth Way, near Stoney Creek, Ont., OPP said in a tweet Tuesday.

Officers charged the teen with stunt driving, speeding, and careless driving. Their vehicle was impounded for 14 days and their licence was suspended for 30 days, police said.

