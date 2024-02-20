'Late for work': Brampton driver charged after travelling nearly 200 km/h on Highway 401
A Brampton resident is facing a slew of charges after Middlesex County OPP stopped them allegedly travelling nearly 200 km/h on Highway 401 because they were “late for work.”
According to Middlesex County OPP, at 2:38 a.m. on Tuesday, an officer on general patrol observed a vehicle in the westbound lanes on Highway 401 in Thames Centre, travelling at nearly double the posted 100 km/h speed limit.
The officer then performed a traffic stop.
Police said the driver was clocked in at 192 km/h in a posted 100 km/h zone.
“Being late for work does not give you the right to travel at nearly double the posted speed limit!” police said on social media.
As a result, a 28-year-old resident Brampton is facing the following charges under the Traffic Act:
- Drive motor vehicle - perform stunt - excessive speed
- Careless driving
- Drive motor vehicle, no currently validated permit
- Drive with window coated - view obstructed
The driver's licence has been suspended for 30 days and the vehicle has been impounded for 14 days.
-
'But I’ve never been hit': NDP proposal would criminalize coercive control in a relationshipA proposal by the federal New Democrats could take intimate partner violence to a whole new level within the justice system.
-
Saint John police request public assistance in Canada-wide arrest warrantThe Saint John Police Force requests the public’s assistance to locate Timothy Mason, 45, on a Canada-wide warrant.
-
MacTier couple celebrate 70th wedding anniversaryA couple from MacTier is celebrating a remarkable milestone on Tuesday - their 70th wedding anniversary.
-
Do you recognize this tattoo? Police trying to identify woman found dead in South VancouverPolice in Vancouver are trying to identify a woman who was found dead from a suspected overdose more than three months ago.
-
New Brunswick family pushes for health-care improvements after three-year-old daughter diesMohamad Bou Melhem is speaking out about New Brunswick health care and advocating for fast improvements after his three-year-old daughter died earlier this month
-
OPP search for suspects after alleged shoplifting incident at Brant County businessOntario Provincial Police (OPP) have released photos of people of interest after an alleged shoplifting incident at a business on Grand River Street in North Paris.
-
‘They’re home’: 22 buffalo returned to Sask. after over a century absenceBuffalo returned to Witchekan Lake First Nation in Saskatchewan on Monday after a century and a half of absence.
-
Snow removal budget in CBRM maxed out following February stormsEach bite out of a snowbank has taken a bite out of the Cape Breton Regional Municipality's snow removal budget since two major winter storms hit the area.
-
'Becoming the Beatles' musical takes centre stage at Midland Cultural Centre'Becoming the Beatles' is coming to the Midland Cultural Centre with an evening of rich musical history and innovative storytelling.