iHeartRadio

Late night blaze at London auto wrecker

London fire crews battle a blaze at an auto wrecker yard on June 26, 2022. (Source: London fire/Twitter)

It was a late night for firefighters in London, Ont. on Sunday.

Crews were called to an auto wreckers located on River Road where a steel bin full of wood caught fire around 10 p.m..

According to a social media post, the fire was quickly extinguished.

There’s no word on the cause of the fire and no injuries have been reported.

12