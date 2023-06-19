Late night collision sends multiple people to hospital
A late night collision in east London, Ont. involving multiple vehicles sent several people to hospital Saturday night, with injuries ranging from minor to life-threatening.
According to the London Police Service, emergency crews responded to the area of Veterans Memorial Parkway and Huron Street shortly before 11 p.m. on Saturday for a report of a collision involving multiple vehicles.
Upon arrival, several individuals were transported to hospital by paramedics with injuries ranging from minor to life-threatening.
Veterans Memorial Parkway between Huron Street and Clark Road was closed for a time while police investigated.
Police also employed the use of a drone to assist in the investigation.
The number of involved vehicles, injured individuals and the cause of the crash remain unclear at this time.
The investigation is in its early stages, and police said more information will be released as it becomes available.
