Late night death being investigated by police, gunshots reported in area

The Edmonton police homicide unit is investigating the death of a man Saturday morning.

Police say they responded to a weapons complaint at a residence near 90 Street and 134 Avenue at around 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the Glengarry neighbourhood.

Officers arrived to the scene and located a man with life-threatening injuries who was transported to hospital. EPS say he died shortly thereafter.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477.