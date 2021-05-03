Late-night fast food craving leads to impaired charge for Guelph driver

Guelph police say a man has been charged with impaired driving after getting a case of the munchies Sunday night.

Officials say around 10:20 p.m. officers were alerted by a motorist about someone sleeping in a car at a downtown fast food business.

Police responded to the area and found the man asleep with his head on the driver’s side window and a bag of food on the passenger seat.

Officers woke the man who exited the vehicle. They say he was very unsteady on his feet and had a strong odour of alcohol on his breath.

The man told officers he wanted food and drove to the location.

He was arrested and taken to the police station where breath tests revealed he had twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system.

As a result, the 38-year-old Guelph man was charged with impaired operation. His driver’s licence will be suspended for 90 days and his vehicle will be impounded for seven days.

He is set to appear in Guelph court June 4.