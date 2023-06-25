Late-night fire burns down RV trailer in New Tecumseth

Fire crews in New Tecumseth were called to the scene of a late-night fire that destroyed an RV trailer on Saturday.

New Tecumseth Fire responded to the call on 9th Line, between Lilly Street and Tottenham Road, just after 10 p.m.

Fire chief Dan Heydon told CTV News the trailer was engulfed in flames upon arrival and was contained.

There were no injuries, but the trailer was destroyed.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.