Late night fire destroys Sherwood Park strip mall

The Sherwood Centre Strip Mall went up in flames Saturday morning.

Strathcona County Emergency Services responded to reports of a fire at the strip mall at 12:31 a.m. Saturday.

Several businesses along the north side of the strip mall have been destroyed, Strathcona fire said in a statement.

Officials say the Shoppers Drug Mart next to the strip mall has some smoke and water damage and will be closed to the public Saturday.

RCMP told CTV News Edmonton that around 10 a.m. they made an arrest in relation to the fire. No charges have been laid as of yet.

Strathcona County Emergency Services said the cause of the fire is under investigation (CTV News Edmonton/Touria Izri)

The fire was put under control at 6:13 a.m. and crews continued to put out hot spots at 8 a.m.

According to Strathcona County Emergency Services, the fire damaged the KFC, Little Caesar's, Klee Boutique, Chopped Leaf, Dr. Bernstein Clinic, and Great Clips.

No injuries have been reported.

Anyone who booked a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at the Shoppers will be contacted to reschedule their appointment, Strathcona County Emergency Services said.

Traffic along Fir Street may be delayed as crews investigate throughout the day.

Damages to the Sherwood Park Strip Mall Saturday morning as investigators search for a cause (CTV News Edmonton/Touria Izri)