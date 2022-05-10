Late night gunshots reported in downtown Kitchener

An investigation into reports of gunfire in downtown Kitchener Monday night continues.

In a news release issued Tuesday, Waterloo regional police said officers were called to the area of Queen Street South and Charles Street around 10:45 p.m. Monday for reports of gunshots.

Police said they received reports that two individuals, one with a handgun, had fled the area prior to the arrival of police.

The first individual is described as a Black male, with a thin build, wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt. The second is described as a Black male, wearing a dark jumpsuit.

No injuries have been reported.

Police are asking anyone with information or surveillance video of the area to contact them.

