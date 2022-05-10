Late night gunshots reported in downtown Kitchener
An investigation into reports of gunfire in downtown Kitchener Monday night continues.
In a news release issued Tuesday, Waterloo regional police said officers were called to the area of Queen Street South and Charles Street around 10:45 p.m. Monday for reports of gunshots.
Police said they received reports that two individuals, one with a handgun, had fled the area prior to the arrival of police.
The first individual is described as a Black male, with a thin build, wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt. The second is described as a Black male, wearing a dark jumpsuit.
No injuries have been reported.
Police are asking anyone with information or surveillance video of the area to contact them.
We have received multiple reports of gunshots in Kitchener around
-Charles Street
-Queen Street
-Ontario Street
Several males were observed fleeing the area. There will be an increased police presence.
No reported injuries at this time.
More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/9ZSVNkbfuK
-
