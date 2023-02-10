Late Nova Scotian artist’s artwork expected to fetch big bucks at New Hamburg auction

An auction in New Hamburg will feature two works from the late Nova Scotian artist Maud Lewis – and the pair is expected to bring in big money.

The paintings, titled “Horse Pulling Logs” and “Oxen in Winter”, were purchased from the artist in 1967 for $12.

They could go for more than $60,000 at Saturday’s auction.

“Her popularity has snowballed,” said Ethan Miller, the CEO of Miller & Miller Auctions Ltd., in an interview with CTV News. “The recognition of what she achieved and her Canadian heroism really has grown.”

Julie Leblanc’s aunt was the one who bought the paintings more than 50 years ago.

The two paintings were a fixture of her childhood and with her aunt’s passing, Leblanc felt it was the perfect time find them a new home.

“They’re beautiful,” she said. “They really are. It’s hard to get them to this point.”

Leblanc recorded her aunt’s story of taking a day trip to Lewis’ home with the express purpose of buying some of her work. The retelling of that story, part of the provenance of the paintings and key for collectors, was a heart-wrenching — because it was for the last time.

“To have it and to hear it one more time, it gets me quite emotional actually, and it’s something that we can share with the kids,” Leblanc said.

CURATED COLLECTION

The Canadiana & Folk Art auction in New Hamburg begins online at 9 a.m.

“What’s so critical about Canadian folk art is that these are artists that did things from the heart,” said Miller. “They’re not trained in any formal art training [program].”

There are 291 pieces available at the auction, including a number of other works by Maud Lewis.

Other featured artists include Merle Franklin, Joseph Sleep and Mose Tolliver.

FUTURE PLANS

Leblanc hopes her aunt’s paintings find a new, loving home.

“I hope it’s not just someone that will take it and stick it away and it’s something that they’ve conquered. Instead, it’s something that they love and it’s somewhere other people can enjoy the story for years to come,” said Leblanc.

As for her plans with the painting’s proceeds, Leblanc is preparing to revitalize her aunt’s old 18th century inn, in the Nova Scotian countryside.

“I hope to restore that to its 11-bedroom glory,” explained Leblanc. “Maybe I’ll have a picture of me holding the Maud Lewis on the wall and it’ll spike another story. It’s just my heart, and I’m so excited to be carrying along that part of her life as well.”

Click here to see more of Lewis' work.