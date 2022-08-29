'Late season' heat warning issued for parts of Vancouver Island

While August may be coming to an end, high temperatures remain a concern on Vancouver Island this week.

Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for Inland Vancouver and East Vancouver Island, with high temperatures expected Tuesday and Wednesday.

"A ridge of high pressure will bring a late season heat wave to parts of the South Coast this week," said Environment Canada in a notice Monday.

"The peak daytime high temperatures are expected from Tuesday to Wednesday, but some locations may hang onto the heat through late this week," said the weather office.

Over those two days, daytime temperatures will be "near or above" 30 C for Inland Vancouver Island and communities along the eastern coast of Vancouver Island, from Duncan to Nanaimo, Courtenay to Campbell River and from Nanoose Bay to Fanny Bay.

Overnight lows will remain near 16 C during this time, according to Environment Canada.

Warm temperatures are expected to continue into the long weekend, though they're not high enough to meet heat warning criteria, according to the weather office.

Environment Canada encourages residents to drink plenty of water, stay in cool places, avoid outdoor strenuous work in the late afternoon when it's hottest, and to check in on older friends and neighbours.