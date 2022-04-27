Late spring snowfall hits Ottawa region

If you looked out your window and saw snow this morning, you're not imagining it. And you didn't time travel back to winter.

It's really snowing in late April.

Rain showers overnight changed to flurries in Ottawa and the region Wednesday morning. The flurries are expected to last until the afternoon, with the high reaching a mere 6 C.

Some areas north of Ottawa have already received snow. One viewer submitted a photo from Lac Sinclair, about 70 kilometres north of Ottawa, showed a healthy layer of snow had already fallen early Wednesday morning.

Another delightful spring day in Ottawa pic.twitter.com/yzXbt58ToU

Overnight, it will be clear but chilly: a low of -1 C.

Starting Thursday, expect four straight days of sunny weather, getting progressively warmer. The high on Thursday wlill be 9 C, with Friday reaching 13 C, Saturday reaching 14 C and Sunday reaching 17 C.