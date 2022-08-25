Late start to the season for some farmers in east central Sask.

It’s an exciting time for some producers in the agriculture sector.

Jordan Lindgren, who farms in the east central region of Saskatchewan, said for him, harvest has always been the best time of year for farming.

“It's seeing the combination of all your hard work coming into the hopper and hopefully you get to do it again next year," he said.

Lindgren, like many producers in the area, had a late start to the season.

"We haven't started yet, were probably a couple weeks behind our normal right now, with the late planting,” he said. “It's kind of pushed us back a little bit."

Lindgren said he often consults with an agronomist to determine the ideal time to start harvest.

Tom Weir is a retired agronomist, an expert in the science of crop production. He said producers are eager to get their crops into the bin.

"The prices are really good right now, so, growers want to maximize their opportunities and get the optimum yield off," he said.

In order to get the optimum yield, Weir said most crops in the east central region need two more weeks to fully mature.

"The stem to the head, and that’s called a peduncle,” Weir said. “To be mature, we want to see that peduncle turn from green to a beige."

Weir advises a producer to go into a field, take a handful of wheat and sort through the green and the beige peduncle.

He suggested doing this to at least 10 different patches.

"Then come up with a percentage of mature versus the ones that are still immature,” he said.

According to Weir, the best time to start harvesting is when the yield is about 80 per cent mature.