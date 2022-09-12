Late summer storm could bring 50 to 75 mm of rain to Ottawa

Ottawa is set to receive a soaking today, with a record amount of rain in the forecast.

"This is strictly just a soaker. There is no severe weather except for heavy rains with this one," Environment Canada senior climatologist David Phillips says.

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Ottawa, calling for 50 to 75 mm of rain this afternoon through early Wednesday morning.

"Rain, at times heavy, today," Environment Canada said in a statement, adding heavy rain can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

Rainfall warnings are also in effect for the upper Ottawa Valley, Prescott and Russell, Lanark County, and along the St. Lawrence from Kingston to Cornwall.

"It will be an all day affair," Phillips told Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa at Work with Patricia Boal.

"Boy, there will be a good amount of rain – not a month's worth, but anywhere to 50 to 70 mm of rain could fall in the city."

The forecast calls for showers at times heavy to begin this morning, with a risk of a thunderstorm. Local amounts 15 to 25 mm. High 21 C, with the temperature falling to 16 C this afternoon.

Showers at times heavy ending overnight then cloudy with a chance of showers. Local amount 30 to 40 mm. Temperature steady near 15 C.

The record for greatest rainfall on Sept. 13 in Ottawa is 28.7 mm, set back in 1947.

"It is really just kind of a full day wonder and then after that we see conditions that are pretty good with temperatures (this weekend) are three degrees warmer than normal," Phillips said.

Wednesday will be mainly cloudy. High 18 C, with the temperature falling to 12 C in the afternoon.

The outlook for Thursday is sunny and a high of 18 C. Friday will be sunny with a high of 19 C.