Latest Anthony Henday Drive closure will impact drivers for 4 to 6 weeks
The widening of the southwest segment of Anthony Henday Drive is moving into the next phase.
The girders for the westbound bridge over the North Saskatchewan are complete, and crews are ready to start preparing for work on the eastbound bridge.
Starting Thursday, the North Saskatchewan eastbound bridge will be closed between 8 p.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Monday each week for the next four to six weeks, weather dependent. Traffic on the westbound bridge will be reduced to one lane each way.
Oversize and overweight loads will not be allowed at any time during the work.
Speed limit will be reduced to 60 kilometres per hour at the bridge.
Drivers are encouraged to use Whitemud Drive as an alternate route.
Earlier this month, CTV News Edmonton reported that construction on the bridge had been delayed by a year.
Alberta Transportation says weather delays, labour shortages, and supply chain issues contributed to the delay.
-
Woman taken to hospital with critical injuries following North York hit-and-runA female pedestrian has been taken hospital with life-threatening injuries following a hit-and-run in North York.
-
International student program growing each yearThe Sudbury Catholic District School Board held a recent gathering to welcome international students from who are here to complete a year of high school.
-
Moose makes hasty escape following collision with SUV in northeast CalgaryAn SUV collided with a moose in the area of 43rd Avenue and 68th Street N.E. on Wednesday evening.
-
Construction worker dead in Airdrie following incident involving dump truckMounties out of Airdrie say a construction worker is dead following a collision involving a dump truck.
-
Ebola infections grow in Uganda as death toll rises to 23Ebola infections have risen across districts in Uganda, bringing the cumulative number of confirmed and suspected deaths to 23, health authorities in the east African country said Monday.
-
'Knocking on famine's door': UN food chief wants action nowThe UN food chief warned Thursday that the world is facing 'a perfect storm on top of a perfect storm' and urged donors, particularly Gulf nations and billionaires, to give a few days of profits to tackle a crisis with the fertilizer supply right now and prevent widespread food shortages next year.
-
Collision in southeast Calgary leaves motorcyclist deadA section of Stoney Trail in Calgary's southeast was shut down for hours Wednesday evening after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash.
-
Vancouver Park Board cites safety reasons for change to wellness checks at tentsOn Sept. 12, two Vancouver park rangers on a routine patrol came across a tent by the pond at Andy Livingstone Park. They conducted a check, and found the tent empty, with drug paraphernalia inside. Both the tent and its contents were then removed and discarded.
-
Alberta man donates land for conservation to honour late brotherAn Alberta family north of Edmonton is paying tribute to their brother by preserving the land he loved.