Latest B.C. COVID-19 update includes 113 more cases, 4 deaths

British Columbia has recorded another 113 cases of COVID-19 and four related deaths, health officials said Wednesday.

The province has identified 146,674 coronavirus infections and suffered 1,738 related fatalities since the start of the pandemic.

Wednesday's update continued B.C.'s trend of decreasing case numbers, leaving the province's rolling weekly average at 119 per day.

The active caseload shrunk to 1,454 and COVID-19 hospitalizations fell to 134, though the number of patients in intensive care increased slightly to 41.

Health officials have credited much of that progress to widespread vaccinations. The province has so far administered 4,154,132 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines, including enough first doses for 76 per cent of the adult population.

B.C. has achieved "some of the highest levels of immunization for Dose 1 in the world," provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a joint written statement.

"And we have the ability to push that even higher," they said. "If you haven’t yet had a chance to book your first dose, please take a moment to do that today. Equally important, encourage those around you to do the same."

