Latest back-to-school tech gear that makes the grade

With the arrival of the new school year, many families are investing in ways to make studying easier and more productive.

Naturally, tech plays a key role in helping families navigate the new realities of being a student.

Tech expert Marc Saltzman says there is some great gear that makes the grade and arguably a laptop is the most important consideration.

"You want something lightweight and thin with a long lasting battery, is critical as well, especially for post secondary students. My favourite in 2022 is the LG gram with a battery that lasts up to 25 and a half hours,” said Saltzman.

If it's been a couple of years since you've upgraded your Wi-Fi, Saltzman says strong internet connection is key, especially with more work and study from home adding strain on your network.

"It may be time to upgrade to what’s called a mesh system. This isn't just a router, but it also has these pucks or hubs that you place around the home, it makes a wireless handshake,” added Saltzman. “So you are now going to get broader range and faster speeds by adding more lanes to the super information highway.”

A good reliable printer should also be on your list of must haves. According to Saltzman, new mega-tank printers are becoming more popular and for good reason.

"The Epson EcoTank family, of all in one families, printer’s scanners and copiers, have enough ink out of the box that lasts up to two years.”

If you're looking for a way to better help your child with homework, you may want to consider a smart app such as Photomath.

"As the name suggests, [it] let's you take a picture of a math problem and it doesn’t just show you the solution, but more importantly shows you how it got there,” explained Saltzman.

And if you have a teen heading off to high school, Saltzman told CTV News there is a new gadget from FUJIFILM called Instax Mini Link 2 Smartphone Printer, that will help create a tangible memory out of their digital photos.

"Students can print out two by three inch photos of their friends on film and then hang them up in their locker, put them in their dorm room, in the back of the binder, or a smartphone case, it's really great.”