Latest big winners in two northern Ontario hospital lotteries

Meet two winners from two northern Ontario hospital cash lotteries, one who will become debt-free at 65 and another who has won his second 50/50 prize.

Timmins hospital

Lightning has struck twice for a Timiskaming area man who has won his second prize playing the Timmins hospital 50/50.

Bart Ruck of Matachewan won a $500 secondary prize last May.

On Friday, he won the February jackpot worth $129,135.

"We decided to have a little bit of fun with Bart on our call Friday," Timmins and District Hospital Foundation said in a news release.

"When we called, we said we were doing an audit on last year’s prizing and as expected, Bart confirmed his win."

Talking to him about why he plays the monthly cash lottery, he said it is a great cause, there is a possibility to win some big money and he uses the hospital from time to time.

When he found out he was actually the big winner of the latest draw, he said, "Get out, get outta here … no way!"

After sharing the good news with a few friends, word spread and he started getting tons of messages of congratulations.

The next grand prize draw is March 28. Tickets are already on sale and the prize is currently just more than $25,000 at the time of publication.

Sudbury hospital

Michel Duval of Capreol was shopping at Costco on Friday when he got the call that he won the Health Sciences North February 5050 draw.

"This is the best thing I’ve ever heard in my life," Duval said.

"It’s such a good cause too. We’ve been supporting since day one."

When he heard the total of the jackpot, $438,470, he said he started crying in the store.

"You just made my day," Duval said.

He plans to use his winnings to pay off his house and become debt-free at age 65.

Duval brought his grandkids along to pick up his prize and said he plans to spoil them as well as do something special with his wife.

The HSN 50/50 jackpot for March is already more than $66,000 and the deadline to buy tickets is March 27.