Latest COVID-19 data shows another increase in cases in Manitoba
Lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases were once again up in Manitoba according to the latest data from the province.
For the week of Aug. 7 to Aug 13, there were 455 reported cases, which is up from the 347 the previous week. This led to a test positivity increase from 20.8 per cent to 23.8 per cent.
To date, 54 per cent of the population has been tested for COVID-19, and there is a 10 per cent positivity rate.
The province said there was also an increase in severe outcomes associated with COVID. There were 72 hospital admissions, 19 ICU admissions and two deaths.
Manitoba has had 2,093 deaths associated with COVID since the start of the pandemic.
Despite the increases, the province said wastewater data for Winnipeg as of Aug. 11 has shown a decrease in activity levels.
As of Aug. 13, 83.1 per cent of Manitobans five and older have been fully vaccinated, while 55.6 per cent of residents 18 and older have received at least one additional shot of the vaccine.
-
Sherwood Park man charged after police seize GHB, meth, cocaine, and fentanylA Sherwood Park man has been charged after the seizure of a large amount of drugs.
-
Youth production hits stage thanks to Brockville non-profit, local writersA unique musical is set to take the stage in Brockville this weekend, put on by local youth. It’s all thanks to a program aimed to get young people interested and involved with the arts.
-
Edmonton building Canada's largest rooftop solar arrayEdmonton will soon be home to the largest rooftop solar array in the country.
-
Inmate dies while in custody at Stony MountainAn inmate at the Stony Mountain Institution died while in custody.
-
$39 million wastewater treatment plant to benefit four Manitoba communitiesA new wastewater treatment is in the works for rural Manitoba that will service four communities in the southeastern part of the province.
-
Horizon ups its recruitment game, says it’s paying off with 1,300 recruits in five monthsNew Brunswick’s largest health authority is touting big recruitment numbers, saying its focus on attracting and hiring more healthcare workers, using a variety of incentives, is finally paying off.
-
Second case of monkeypox found in GuelphA second case of monkeypox has been reported in the City of Guelph.
-
Officer charged after crashing into OPP cruiserA Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer with the Wellington County detachment has been charged with following too closely after they crashed into a marked OPP cruiser while responding to a call for service.
-
Highway 11 northbound closed due to serious collisionOPP said northbound lanes will be closed at County Road 169 until further notice.