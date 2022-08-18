Latest COVID-19 data shows another increase in cases in Manitoba

Lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases were once again up in Manitoba according to the latest data from the province.

For the week of Aug. 7 to Aug 13, there were 455 reported cases, which is up from the 347 the previous week. This led to a test positivity increase from 20.8 per cent to 23.8 per cent.

To date, 54 per cent of the population has been tested for COVID-19, and there is a 10 per cent positivity rate.

The province said there was also an increase in severe outcomes associated with COVID. There were 72 hospital admissions, 19 ICU admissions and two deaths.

Manitoba has had 2,093 deaths associated with COVID since the start of the pandemic.

Despite the increases, the province said wastewater data for Winnipeg as of Aug. 11 has shown a decrease in activity levels.

As of Aug. 13, 83.1 per cent of Manitobans five and older have been fully vaccinated, while 55.6 per cent of residents 18 and older have received at least one additional shot of the vaccine.