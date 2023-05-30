Latest effort to save Minden's ER from closure hits legal roadblock

Lawyers informed the 'Save The Minden ER' organizers an injunction to halt the scheduled emergency room closure isn't possible.

In late April, Haliburton Highlands Health Services (HHHS) notified the community about the closure and the consolidation of operations at the Haliburton site, roughly 20 minutes away.

Residents rallied, raising over $85,000 to pursue an injunction and request a judicial review hoping to pause the closure for one year.

"It's really upsetting to me because I really believed in this injunction," said 'Save The Minden ER' organizer Patrick Porzucek. "There's no case law or anything we can do because they [HHHS] own both sites and are allowed to consolidate. So even if we went for the injunction, it would just be thrown out."

HHHS noted significant staffing shortages plaguing hospitals across the province for the imminent closure.

Earlier this month, HHHS President and CEO Carolyn Plummer noted that the decision to close the ER permanently wasn't easy.

"It was an operational decision that had to be made in order to make sure we can continue to provide high-quality care," she stated.

Still, residents remain determined, with several business owners planning to take the fight to Queen's Park today.

The community has also organized a candlelight vigil at the Minden Hospital on Wednesday night, which marks its last scheduled day of operation.