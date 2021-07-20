Latest efforts fail to remove fishing gear from two endangered right whales
Fisheries and Oceans Canada says the most recent efforts to disentangle a pair of endangered North Atlantic right whales from fishing gear were unsuccessful.
The department said Tuesday in an email members of the Campobello Whale Rescue Team searched for a five-year-old male whale that was recently spotted entangled in gear but were unable to locate the animal.
The group said last week the first entangled North Atlantic right whale reported in Canadian waters since 2019 appeared badly injured.
Fisheries and Oceans Canada says another entangled whale, named Snow Cone, was spotted over the weekend but the team was unable to track the animal.
The department says efforts will continue to locate both whales and to attempt to disentangle them from fishing gear if possible.
Since June 2017, an unusually large number of the whales have died, reducing the population to fewer than 400 animals.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 20, 2021.
-
Gun fired by Winnipeg police officer during arrest in Glenelm neighbourhoodPolice said an officer fired a gun during an arrest in the Glenelm neighbourhood Tuesday.
-
'When is papa coming?': Canadians stranded in India frustrated by travel ban extensionOn Monday, federal transport minister Omar Alghabra, announced an extension to the ban on flights arriving in Canada from India. The ban is set to end on Aug. 21, though it could be renewed again at that point.
-
Shooting death inside Main Street hotel was targeted, say Vancouver policeTwo suspects are alleged to have fled the scene and police say they haven't been found.
-
Alberta makes top 50 most beautiful movie locationsBig 7 Travel ranked their top 50 most beautiful movie locations around the globe, and the province of Alberta made it in.
-
Early info shows B.C. heat wave death toll likely much higher than U.S. neighboursThe temperatures were similar, the response from residents identical, so why did B.C. see so many more suspected heat-related deaths from last month’s brutal heat dome than Washington and Oregon?
-
Saskatoon man arrested, facing child pornography chargesThe Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit has charged a man from Saskatoon with child pornography offences.
-
Vulcan gets into Olympic spirit, supporting local rubgy star Keyara WardleyVulcan, Alberta may be known as the “Official Star Trek Capital of Canada” but with the Tokyo Olympics about to begin many residents are turning their focus to an out of this world athlete, Keyara Wardley.
-
-
Point Roberts grocery store owner says not opening border to Canadians could be final blow for her businessOttawa’s decision to allow fully-vaccinated Americans to enter Canada starting August 9th, without a matching plan from the U.S. that allows Canadians to enter, is frustrating American business owners.