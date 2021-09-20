iHeartRadio

Latest federal election results in Ontario

Election results in Canada continue to come in after a 36-day campaign came to an end.

Election results for Ontario can be found in our interactive map.

Throughout the 2021 federal election campaign, political leaders have spent significant time in the Greater Toronto Area trying to drum up support for local candidates and secure seats in what experts call a pivotal region in Canada.

Polls in Ontario closed at 9:30 p.m.

