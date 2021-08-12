Latest fundraiser for the Can-Am Police-Fire Games sold out

The latest event the city is putting on to help raise funds for the 2022 Can-Am Police-Fire Games has already sold out with 160 golfers hitting the green for the fundraiser.

The third golf event aimed at raising awareness, excitement and funds for the games will take place Sept. 24 at Roseland Golf and Curling Club.

“We’ve heard time and again from corporations, businesses and individuals that showing their support for our first responders is the least they can do,” said Games general manager Michael Chantler. “People know how difficult COVID has been on all of us but especially on those in the emergency services fields.”

Chantler, Windsor Police Service chief Pamela Mizuna, Windsor Fire and Rescue Chief Jonathan Wilker, Essex-Widnsor EMS chief Bruce Kratuer and presenting sponser for the four-part golf series fundraiser Fundraiser Goran Todorovic from Team Goran RE/MAX Care Realty announced the sold out event on Thursday.

“If this past year has taught us anything, it’s how first responders and frontline workers are the backbone of our community,” said Goran Todorovic. “That’s why it is so important that Team Goran RE/MAX Care Realty supports this event, now more than ever.”

The Can-Am Police Fire Games is a multi-sport event hosted every two years in either Canada or the United States. In 2022 the games will be held in Windsor.

The event is held over a six-day period and range from sports like softball and swimming to SWAT competitions and the ‘Toughest Firefighter Alive’ competition.

Registration for the games will open this fall at www.windsor2022.ca.