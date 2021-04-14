Latest house price survey offers glimmer of hope to would-be buyers in Metro Vancouver

Real estate company Royal LePage has released its latest house price survey and market forecast, offering a glimmer of hope to would-be buyers but no promise of significant change.

Royal LePage says -- if current trends continue -- the aggregate price of a home in Greater Vancouver will end the year 13 per cent higher than it was in 2020.

The report says year-over-year aggregate house prices have already leaped nearly 10 per cent in the first quarter of the year to almost $1.2-million.

But Royal LePage also says it is starting to see more homes being put up for sale -- potentially increasing supply and easing the red-hot demand for the few properties available.