Latest house price survey offers glimmer of hope to would-be buyers in Metro Vancouver

The Vancouver skyline is seen from the Cambie Street Bridge in April 2020. (Eleni Gardikiotis, submitted through our app, Weather Watch by CTV Vancouver)

Real estate company Royal LePage has released its latest house price survey and market forecast, offering a glimmer of hope to would-be buyers but no promise of significant change.

Royal LePage says -- if current trends continue -- the aggregate price of a home in Greater Vancouver will end the year 13 per cent higher than it was in 2020.

The report says year-over-year aggregate house prices have already leaped nearly 10 per cent in the first quarter of the year to almost $1.2-million.

But Royal LePage also says it is starting to see more homes being put up for sale -- potentially increasing supply and easing the red-hot demand for the few properties available.