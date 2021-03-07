Oprah Winfrey's hotly anticipated two-hour pre-recorded interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex began its airing on CBS on Sunday night, with Meghan revealing that she didn't 'fully understand what the job was' when she married Prince Harry. RCMP investigating after shots fired into home in southwest N.S. Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating after shots were allegedly fired through the window of a home in Meteghan, N.S early Sunday morning. Man arrested in connection to indecent act near Guelph’s downtown core A man has been arrested in connection to an indecent act that happened last month just outside of Guelph’s downtown core. Man arrested 4 years after trying to break into ATM in Guelph: police A man was arrested more than four years after he allegedly tried to break into an ATM in Guelph.