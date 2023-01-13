Latest leak sent 59 million litres of sewage into Hamilton Harbour

About 59 million litres of sewage has been spilling into the Hamilton Harbour over the last 26 years as a result of a recently discovered leak.

The leak was discovered on Jan. 9 during a pre-emptive inspection of the sewer pipes.

In a news release issued Friday, the City of Hamilton said that number was determined based on water meter usage data from 11 properties on Rutherford Avenue connected to the leaking sewer pipe.

The city says repairs to the pipes were completed by Jan. 11 at a price tag of over $37,500.

“All sewage is now flowing in to the Mrytlew Avenue combined sewer and all appropriate blocking of the storm sewer has been completed,” the city said.

The city started inspecting the piping after a separate leak was found in November 2022 at the northeast corner of Wentworth Street North and Burlington Street East.

That leak had also gone undetected since 1996.

At the time, officials said there was a hole in a combined sewage pipe that caused sewage from 50 or so homes to flush directly into a storm sewer leading to the harbour.

About 337 million litres of waste was leaked and repairs cost about $29,800.

Officials say the city is in communication with the Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks’ Spills’ Action Centre.