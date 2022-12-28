6 police officers killed in Canada since September
The death of Ontario Provincial Police Const. Grzegorz Pierzchala Tuesday marks the sixth police death in Canada since September, but an expert is warning the numbers do not represent a trend.
Michael Arntfield, a criminologist and professor at Western University, says the recent deaths are concerning and an indication of how dangerous policing has become, given the growing responsibilities of officers.
But Arntfield, a former officer himself, says police deaths are still rare and the string of tragedies does not represent a growing trend.
Pierzchala was shot while responding to a vehicle in a ditch just west of Hagersville, Ont., about 45 kilometres southwest of Hamilton.
The head of the Police Association of Ontario says it's "heartbreaking," and says members are waiting to learn more about the suspects involved.
Four other police officers have been killed while on duty since the fall, along with one off-duty officer.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 28, 2022.
------
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.
-
Increase in B.C. police shootings highlights need for reform, advocate saysA report that found British Columbia led the country in police shootings this year highlights the need for law enforcement reform, according to a Vancouver-based advocate.
-
Vancouverites pick biggest news stories of the yearCTV News asked people walking in downtown Vancouver to talk about the most memorable events of 2022. Here's what they had to say.
-
Canadian Army reservists gather in Chilliwack for annual disaster response trainingHundreds of reservists with the Canadian Armed Forces have gathered in Chilliwack, B.C., for their annual disaster training.
-
Bedard's seven points against Germany helps Canada get back on track at world juniorsConnor Bedard had a hat trick and four assists as Canada got back on track at the world junior hockey championship Wednesday with an emphatic 11-2 victory over Germany.
-
Greater Sudbury's top news stories of 2022From the cancellation of the Kingsway Entertainment District development to Laurentian University’s financial troubles to supporting Ukraine, CTV News Northern Ontario takes a look back at the last year in Greater Sudbury.
-
Canada 'monitoring' as other countries implement COVID-19 testing policies for travellers from ChinaAs other countries impose testing requirements to stop COVID-19 from ballooning beyond Chinese borders, the Public Health Agency of Canada says it will continue to closely 'monitor' the situation.
-
British Colombians unhappy with the province's justice system, poll findsFewer than one in five British Columbians give the province's justice system high grades, according to a new survey.
-
Family of fallen Calgary police officer troubled by OPP constable’s deathThe shooting death of an Ontario Provincial Police constable just outside of Hagersville is hitting close to home for the family of a fallen Calgary police officer.
-
Three-day Francophone hockey tournament in Timmins celebrates 34 yearsFor 34 years Tournoi des Anciens–a hockey tournament in Timmins–has been something that graduates of École Secondaire Catholique Thériault look forward to at Christmas time.