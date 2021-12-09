Restrictions remaining on Highway 3 until Coquihalla reopens in 2022, B.C. officials say

There's bad news for B.C. residents hoping to drive between the Lower Mainland and Interior this holiday season.

Transportation Minister Rob Fleming said the government is planning to keep Highway 3 restricted to essential traffic until the Coquihalla Highway can be reopened for commercial vehicles, which isn't expected to happen until January, at the earliest.

"With upwards of about 3,000 trucks a day now on that highway, with its steep grades and tight curves, it would be dangerous to mix leisure passenger traffic in with convoys of trucks," Fleming said.

The Coquihalla sustained extensive damage during last month's historic storm, with one raised section of the highway snapping and collapsing at Juliet Creek. The chances of reopening in time for the holidays appears to be nil.

But Fleming said the province is working to ensure people have alternative options for travelling this month, working with airlines to increase flights from the Vancouver and Abbotsford airports into the Interior and also adjusting the current restrictions to allow intercity buses on Highway 3.

"We know, especially in a year like this one, people want to see their loved ones this holiday season and we're doing what we can to support you," the minister said.

The government said companies such as E-Bus, Mountain Express and Mountain Man Mike will be transporting people back and forth across the southwestern province this month.

Fleming noted that taking a detour through Washington state is also an option, though he cautioned that with the emergence of the Omicron variant, it's possible the current U.S. entry requirements could change.

The minister also shared an encouraging update on the Coquihalla, which wasn't expected to reopen for commercial traffic until the end of January. Thanks to "exceptional progress" made by crews working around the clock, the government now expects the route to reopen early next month.

"This is remarkable given the scale of damage on Coquihalla," Fleming said. "And it's a testament to the skill and dedication of everybody who's part of this tremendous effort."

There have been hundreds of workers with 100 pieces of heavy equipment trying to stabilize and repair the highway. Their ability to reopen the route in early January will be dependent on favourable weather, Fleming noted.

Highway 1 also remains closed from Boothroyd to Spences Bridge, and officials don't expect to reopen it until mid-January.