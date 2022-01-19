Latest on COVID-19 case counts, hospitalization rates coming in B.C.

B.C.'s latest COVID-19 case update will be released Wednesday afternoon, the day after health officials announced an extension to nearly all public health orders in the province.

The update is expected to come in a written statement and will include how many people are in hospital with COVID-19 and the latest on vaccination rates.

On Tuesday, B.C.'s Health Ministry said 854 people were in hospital with the disease, which was up from 819 the day before. That total included 112 patients in intensive care, a jump of 13 per cent from the 99 announced on Monday.

Health officials cited ongoing high levels of transmission, as well as record hospitalizations, for extending most of the restrictions that were imposed last month. Those measures limit the size of household gatherings, ban indoor events such as weddings and funerals, prohibit bars and nightclubs from operating, and strictly regulate the behaviour of diners in restaurants.

Those health orders will be reviewed again in mid-February.

Gyms and fitness facilities are being allowed to reopen on Jan. 20, however, under updated guidelines that include a required seven square metres of separation between people exercising.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel