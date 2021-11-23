Latest on spread of COVID-19 in B.C. coming from health ministry
B.C.'s health ministry will release the latest COVID-19 case rates Tuesday after hundreds of people tested positive for the disease over the weekend.
The latest update will come in a written statement in the afternoon. Health officials will speak live Tuesday, but it's expected their presentation will focus on the vaccine rollout for kids aged five to 11.
On Monday, the provincial health ministry said 1,052 more infections were confirmed over the weekend. Ten people died from COVID-19 in that 72-hour period.
As of Monday's update there were 3,132 people considered active cases, 337 of whom were in hospital and considered contagious. Of the contagious patients, 115 were being treated in intensive care.
Just over 90 per cent of eligible residents have had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 87.3 per cent have had both shots.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
