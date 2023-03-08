Latest plans for new hospital in Windsor-Essex released

Preventing the spread of infectious diseases like COVID-19 is one of the top priorities for the design of the new acute care hospital in Windsor.

According to hospital officials, between the met and Ouellette campuses, there are 624 acute care beds — 80 per cent of rooms are not private, but that will change.

This was discussed at a virtual town hall meeting Tuesday night where initial drawings of the new acute care hospital were shared.

Officials say its too early to say how many acute care beds there will be in the new facility because it still need approval from the ministry, but that the new space will provide much more growth potential.

Officials went on to say the design of the 2-million square foot facility will include accessible parking spaces near entrances, drop off areas, a pharmacy, strong Wi-Fi signals, an indigenous centre and a more welcoming emergency and cancer centres through the use of natural light.

The hospital will also feature a state of the art simulation lab for students and residents looking for hands on experience — in partnership with the University of Windsor and the Schulic School of medicine and Dentistry.