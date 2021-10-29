Latest round in years-long fight over highrise proposed next to Victoria Park

City planners recommend council refuse the latest rezoning request at 560-562 Wellington St., across from Victoria Park.

Since 2015, Auburn Developments has proposed building a highrise residential building at the corner of Wellington and Wolf, across from Victoria Park.

The proposal has shrunk from 25 storeys, then 22, and now 17 storeys with 173 units.

Many years and multiple redesigns haven’t lessened neighbour Mary Ann Hodge’s opposition, “It would destroy the ambiance of the neighbourhood by putting that high rise on the corner,” she said.

The latest proposal has been reviewed by city planners who recommend council refuse the rezoning because it is still not compatible with the surrounding neighbourhood, including heritage homes and Victoria Park.



“These rules have been in place for decades, so we’re saying let’s follow the rules. We have the London Plan. Let’s follow the London Plan,” adds Hodge.

“Grow up as opposed to out,” says Re/Max International real estate agent George Georgopolous, reciting the philosophy behind The London Plan. The city’s Official Plan encourages higher density development in the core to curb urban sprawl.

His office has looked onto Victoria Park for 20 years.

“People want to be downtown, the demographics show that,” explained Georgopolous. “That application by Auburn has been there since 2015.”

For planning purposes, city hall considers both Victoria Park and the Auburn property to be part of the Woodfield Heritage Conservation District.

Auburn’s latest pitch argues that the evolving corridor along Wellington Street should be considered.

In a letter to the Planning and Environment Committee, Auburn Vice President Steve Stapleton writes, “The historic evolution and separation from the contextual Woodfield neighbourhood, as well as the recently approved Canada Life 18 storey development on this corridor, is a component of the review that should not be ignored.”

City hall’s work on a secondary plan, to govern development of properties surrounding Victoria Park, has been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hodge says so far it is consistent with a limit of 12 storeys at 560-562 Wellington St.

“Some of the progress they’ve made to date on the secondary plan really backs up what the London Plan had already established,” adds Hodge.

The Planning and Environment Committee will hold a public participation meeting on the 17-storey proposal on Nov. 1.