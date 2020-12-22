Kimberly Eastwood was driving over the Port Mann Bridge on Monday when a massive chunk of snow or ice came crashing down onto her windshield.

The Maple Ridge resident described the experience as "instant terror" followed by "chaos."

"I thought, oh my God, am I going to go off the bridge? Am I going to have this horrible accident that's going to involve other people?" Eastwood said in an interview with CTV News.

She said she was hit with tiny shards of glass from her broken windshield, but wasn’t seriously hurt, and was able to drive her car off the bridge and pull over.

“There was glass all on my dashboard, my passenger seat. There was glass on my leggings, on my seat,” Eastwood explained.

Bruce McMillan’s car was also hit by a snow bomb on the bridge the same day.

“It was just like an explosion, a big boom. It just kind of freaked me out. You don’t expect it,” he told CTV News.

“It cracked the whole entire windshield. Spider cracks right from one end to the other, top to bottom, side to side…I’m lucky that’s all that happened.”

Both drivers say the falling snow and ice bombs are dangerous.

“I just really, really wish something gets done sooner than later before someone is seriously injured,” said Eastwood.

ICBC has received 33 claims for damage in connection with the falling ice on the bridge Monday.

The public insurer said that since the replacement Port Mann opened in 2012, there have been more than 600 claims for the same issue.

Seven years ago, the province installed special “cable collar clearing systems," hoping that would be the fix.

In an email to CTV News, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said five rounds of cable collar drops were done during Monday's storm on the Port Mann.

“However, as they drop, the collars may miss some accumulations and some snow can shed naturally as the weather warms or as it is blown off by the wind,” the email said.

It also noted that in the years that cable collars have been used on the Port Mann Bridge, they have "proved successful in removing the majority of snow accumulations.”

The ministry said it’s reviewed its response to Monday’s storm event and “no safety or equipment changes are planned.”

Meanwhile, McMillan said ICBC told him he would have to pay a $300 deductible to get his vehicle fixed.

“It’s like playing Russian roulette. The snows out, you cross the bridge. If you lose, you have to pay $300,” he said.

There is some good news for drivers like McMillan and Eastwood, however: The ministry told CTV News it will be covering the deductibles for damage caused by falling snow on the bridge.